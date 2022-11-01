Best fashion looks from HBCU homecoming season

HBCU homecoming season is coming to a close, but the impact is still heavy in the air. Most students describe it as one large family reunion where Black culture meets excellence. Scores of students and alumni came out to celebrate their school’s legacy, catch up with old friends, and express themselves with style.

HBCU fashion is always on another level and the alumni below did not disappoint. Rolling out was able to capture some of the best looks at the AUC tailgate. Thousands came out to support their schools and it was touted as one of the largest turnouts they’ve had since pre-pandemic.

1. Cow Print Bucket Hat and Pants

Cow print is a look you don’t see often, but it always makes a statement. It is a definite stand out from zebra and cheetah prints. The shot glass holster and waist beads were also a nice touch.

2. Cheerleader Bow and College Crop Top

We always love a cute, preppy look when it comes to college alumni events. This entire look is giving cheerleader vibes and we are here for it.

3. Chopsticks, Bleached Brows, and Peekaboo Top

This bold, edgy look has a mix of urban pop culture and earthy vibes. A unique look that screams “I’m an individual.”

4. White Collared Black Dress

This classic look is simple yet bold, it’s a memorable look that has a conservative touch. The glasses add a nice touch and make us think of the 90s.

Johnna Russell | @johnnajayy (Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out)

5. Pant Chains and Buckled Up Knee Boots

We are loving this cute, casual look with the Morehouse boyfriend tee and cropped jean jacket. The paint chains and buckle boots add a little spice to the look.

6. Multi Print Jacket and Cargo Pants

This multi-print jacket and cargo pants combo is also another iconic look you don’t see often. The purse and sneakers give it a tomboy look with a hint of elegance. The outfit communicates, “I’m a boss.”