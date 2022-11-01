‘BOOK’ to discuss COVID impact with students and administrators

Better Outcome for Our Kids, Inc., also known as BOOK, is hosting two panel discussions on Thursday, Nov. 3 starting at 6:00 pm at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs located at 504 Fair St., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30313.

BOOK is a nonprofit organization founded in Atlanta in 2016. Its mission is to raise awareness around the need for high-performing schools and educational options in African-American children. BOOK promotes the importance of family and community involvement and remains steadfast in its belief, that if parents, community stakeholders, and policy makers work together, a meaningful change can happen for all students and schools supporting underserved communities.

After one of the most impactful events in education in over 100 years, BOOK has continue to host important conversation about the impact of the COVID-19 crises on K-12 education. With that mission in mind, BOOK has assembled two panels with African-American school system leaders and high school students. These panels will be hosted by two of the leading radio personalities in metro Atlanta, Rashad Richey, and Jennifer “Shea Love” Long. The panelists include school district leaders from Atlanta, DeKalb and Clayton Boards of Education, as well as leaders from two independent school systems located in metro Atlanta. Attendees will also hear perspectives from student leaders who attend charter, public and independent high schools in metro Atlanta. Featured panelists include:

Aretta Baldon, Vice Chair, Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education,

Jasmine Bowles, Board Member, Clayton County Schools Board of Education,

Deirdre Pierce, Board Member, DeKalb County Schools Board of Education,

Mini’imah Shaheed, Chief Executive Officer, KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools; and

Byron F. Wilson, Executive Director, The Wilson Academy

BOOK is excited to bring these important panel discussions, in partnership with local school system leaders and students. In an effort to provide more opportunities for parents to join this discussion, BOOK is also offering a virtual option to attend. To register, visit this virtual and in person links below to RSVP!

To attend the event in-person click link

To join the conversation virtually click link