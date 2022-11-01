Memes flood social media after Brooklyn Nets fire Steve Nash

Steve Nash has been fired as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. The reports of his termination surfaced on Nov. 1 as the team’s record is 2-5 to start the 2022-23 season.

The Nets have been one of the NBA’s biggest disappointments for the second-consecutive season. Led by the All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, on paper the team has the talent necessary to compete for an NBA championship. Even after the team traded former NBA MVP James Harden last season and Simmons sat out due to injury, the duo of Durant and Irving would project to be better than the first-round sweep they experienced against the Boston Celtics.

In the off-season, Durant requested a trade and then told ownership they would either have to choose him or Nash. The team ultimately didn’t trade Durant, and he rescinded his request and Nash remained. Irving has been unavailable to play in large spurts of the past two seasons due to his resistance to take the COVID-19 vaccine. As Irving missed a large chunk of last season, Harden grew frustrated with the team as well. The star, known as “The Beard,” was then traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for Simmons, another star who was in a frustrating position with his former team. Simmons faced criticism for his lack of passion for basketball and inability to improve his glaring weakness: shooting. After sitting out the entire 2021-22 season and through this season’s first seven games, Simmons did little-to-nothing to silence the critics.

"If you don't want to f*cking play basketball, go to f*ck with the Kardashians, the Jenners, whoever the f*ck you with… I could suit up and get two points, six fouls." Rapper Cam'ron sounded off on Ben Simmons 👀 (via mr_camron/IG)pic.twitter.com/pXEtH8U8et — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 29, 2022

Irving has continued voicing his philosophies on life on social media, so much so, to the point that he’s been asked about those postings as opposed to basketball during post-game press conferences. Durant remains on the team as the Nets’ star, despite publicly challenging ownership to fire Nash.

“It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I’m incredibly grateful for,” Nash wrote in a statement after the news surfaced. “It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office every day.”

Social media then let the memes rip.

KD after Steve Nash got fired pic.twitter.com/XHMh5R0oSY — Piñata Farms: The Meme App (@pinatafarms) November 1, 2022

Steve Nash as Brooklyn Nets Head Coach pic.twitter.com/DaVODUldko — Le5-6 (@deepyy_) November 1, 2022

Steve Nash now that he’s no longer involved with that tire fire in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/XHDBfOT9iU — Andrew Hammond (@ahammFreePress) November 1, 2022

Honestly. Steve Nash is the one who is being freed from this Nets job. Next person will have the same issues. Enjoy retirement Steve 😂 pic.twitter.com/hZ5gsBCLcD — the Sports ON Tap (@thesportsontap) November 1, 2022

Steve Nash going home to watch Champions League in peace and never having to deal with Kyrie Irving ever again pic.twitter.com/MjLoT6VdzB — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) November 1, 2022

Kevin Durant and Kyrie after the Nets fire Steve Nash pic.twitter.com/WjsLOnH9yW — Rent Em Spoons 🥷🏿 (@DerekJBiz) November 1, 2022

Steve Nash leaving the Barclays Center and realizing he doesn’t have to coach the Nets anymore pic.twitter.com/0XW37d2rzB — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) November 1, 2022

How KD and Kyrie showing up to the Nets’ facility knowing they got Steve Nash fired. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wSQ3eP97L7 — Billiam (@WilliamRichJr) November 1, 2022