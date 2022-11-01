Memes flood social media after Brooklyn Nets fire Steve Nash

The former NBA MVP escapes New York’s basketball dumpster fire
Steve Nash (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Lev Radin)

Steve Nash has been fired as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. The reports of his termination surfaced on Nov. 1 as the team’s record is 2-5 to start the 2022-23 season.

The Nets have been one of the NBA’s biggest disappointments for the second-consecutive season. Led by the All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, on paper the team has the talent necessary to compete for an NBA championship. Even after the team traded former NBA MVP James Harden last season and Simmons sat out due to injury, the duo of Durant and Irving would project to be better than the first-round sweep they experienced against the Boston Celtics.


In the off-season, Durant requested a trade and then told ownership they would either have to choose him or Nash. The team ultimately didn’t trade Durant, and he rescinded his request and Nash remained. Irving has been unavailable to play in large spurts of the past two seasons due to his resistance to take the COVID-19 vaccine. As Irving missed a large chunk of last season, Harden grew frustrated with the team as well. The star, known as “The Beard,” was then traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for Simmons, another star who was in a frustrating position with his former team. Simmons faced criticism for his lack of passion for basketball and inability to improve his glaring weakness: shooting. After sitting out the entire 2021-22 season and through this season’s first seven games, Simmons did little-to-nothing to silence the critics.

Irving has continued voicing his philosophies on life on social media, so much so, to the point that he’s been asked about those postings as opposed to basketball during post-game press conferences. Durant remains on the team as the Nets’ star, despite publicly challenging ownership to fire Nash.


“It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I’m incredibly grateful for,” Nash wrote in a statement after the news surfaced. “It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office every day.”

Social media then let the memes rip.

