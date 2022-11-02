Cynthia Bailey reveals ‘last straw’ that led to divorce from Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey, the former longtime cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” divulged what led to the dissolution of her marriage to Fox Sports broadcaster Mike Hill.

During her visit to Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Bailey elaborated on what caused the implosion of their union after just two years.

“I felt like we weren’t friends anymore,” Bailey, 55, said bluntly. “I felt like it was just going toward we’re just not going to be friends if we didn’t pump the brakes.”

Bailey insisted that a successful marriage has to consist of more than just two lovers.

“Like, love is great, but friendship has to be there. I truly want to be with my best friend,” Bailey said.

“I do have good days and bad days,” Bailey answered when asked about how she’s doing since the split, and then elaborated. “I don’t think either one of us regrets our decision to move forward in the way we have decided to move forward. It’s not final yet. We’re still going through the process, so we’re still technically married. For me, there’s still just a lot of respect stuff on my end that I still feel like he’s my husband.”

It is ironic that Bailey chose to visit the podcast because there is speculation that she is going to join “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in its 13th season as a “friend” of the cast.

“I don’t know where this information came from, but it’s not true,” Bailey said. “And if it was true, I would hope that I would get to come back as a housewife along with you, Teddi, and not a dag-on friend.”