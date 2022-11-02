Drake, Quality Control CEO ‘P,’ send heartfelt messages about Takeoff

The hip-hop community is still mourning the death of 28-year-old Migos rapper Takeoff, after he was shot and killed in Houston on the morning of Nov. 1.

Since the news, many people have shown love and are sharing fond memories of the rapper, including some of the biggest artists in the industry.

Drake, who has collaborated with Migos on a number of occasions, and also brought them on tour with him in 2018, left a heartfelt message about Takeoff on his Instagram page.

Pierre “P” Thomas, the CEO of the record label Quality Control, also showed his appreciation for Takeoff on Instagram. In 2013, Migos signed with the record label.

“I don’t know where to begin but I want to say that anybody that knows me knows how much I love you and anybody that knows you knows that you definitely didn’t deserve to die at such a young age,” Thomas wrote in the caption. “You came from the stars so I know you will forever be up there watching down on all of us. I will forever love you.”