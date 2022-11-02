Master P’s daughter Tytyana Miller cause of death revealed

Master P’s daughter Tytyana Miller’s cause of death has been revealed. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, Miller died of accidental fentanyl intoxication at a private residence.

On May 29, 2022, Master P went on Instagram to post that his daughter had passed due to a combination of severe mental health issues and chronic drug addiction.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P wrote. “Mental illness and substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about.”

In an interview with “CBS This Morning” in July 2022, Master P opened up about the death of his daughter.

“Coming from poverty, you would think that you would outlive your kids and that was the mission. I feel like going to my daughter’s funeral, I feel like I went to my own funeral,” Master P said. “I don’t even want to go to no more funerals.”

During the interview, Master P announced that he would collaborate with substance abuse recovery organizations to try and help others that may be struggling.

“I want to help people that look like us, we want to bring awareness to this,” Master P said. “My whole purpose now is, ‘I don’t know why you put me through this God, and I’m not going to question you, but I’m going to get out here and save millions.’”