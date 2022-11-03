Dwyane Wade responds to ex-wife’s allegations of benefiting from trans daughter

On Nov. 2, a report came out that Dwyane Wade’s ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, filed paperwork asking a judge to postpone the sex change for their daughter Zaya Wade until she’s 18.

“I have concerns that (Dwyane) may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies,” Funches-Wade said in the documents.

On Nov. 3, Wade released a statement on Instagram responding to the allegations against him.

“I’ve received a social media post about me forcing our 15 year old child to be someone she’s not and to do something against her will,” Wade wrote. “These are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children.

“While none of us are surprised by Siovaughn’s attempt to fight Maya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously finds ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children.”