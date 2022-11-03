J. Prince offers condolences to Migos while being ripped on Twitter

Social media has been flooded the past three days with mourning and condolences following the killing of the “quiet genius” Takeoff from the superstar rap group Migos in Houston.

Black Twitter, in particular, has taken shots at J. Prince because Takeoff and his uncle Quavo were in town on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, to ostensibly celebrate the birthday of J. Prince’s son, Jas Prince.

Some have also lashed out at J. Prince Jr. who posted a video of himself riding around Houston with a firearm on the seat next to him on the day of the shooting.

Another Twitter user weighed in, “So Takeoff and Quavo were in Houston for Jas Prince Bday and one of them ended up dead while they were under J Prince’s protection and in his City? J Prince betta shake sumtin or all them MOBB TIES he been talking all these years was.”

After being bombarded with suspicion and derision for two days, J. Prince penned a long statement for his three-quarters of a million followers.

“The Prince family would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of a beautiful soul @yrntakeoff,” he wrote. “To Houstonians and families around the world, this one breaks my heart because Takeoff was a brother, a son, a role model, and a God loving human being. Grief is the price of love; a bill people from across the globe are paying right now as we mourn this loss. I’ve been knowing Takeoff, Quavo and Offset for many years and there has been nothing but mutual love for one another and that ain’t going to ever change where we are concerned.”

J. Prince also addressed the wild rumors that have been swirling out of Houston since the tragic episode, saying, “They say satan is the author of confusion and right now there are a lot of lies and false narratives being spread by media w—-s.”

The musical patriarch added a foreboding statement to the person who pulled the trigger that ended Takeoff’s life: ”

“I consider myself a man that’s quick to listen and slow to speak,” Prince wrote, adding, “therefore to whomever is responsible for putting that bullet in my little nephews head, let it be known that you can’t hide behind me, beside me or anywhere near me because I don’t tolerate dumb s—. I speak these words not knowing whos [sic] bullet is responsible for his death.”

That statement notwithstanding, there are those on Black Twitter who obviously harbor ill feelings toward J. Prince and aired out their sentiments on the platform.

Everybody Right now at J Prince. pic.twitter.com/vgKO0UGLkb — MDZAKUDZA🇿🇦 (@MsunSengwayo) November 3, 2022

Everybody mad at J Prince…..Mobb Ties ain't a Daycare business…..Never put ya safety in another man's hands because that man is only responsible to himself. — Paulie Cicero 📶 (@Peezytooslick) November 3, 2022

I don’t even feel like J Prince should have opened his mouth. — Kay Janeé 🌸 (@mikaylajanee__) November 3, 2022

nobody gonna take J Prince apology serious meanwhile his son in the video walking right past Takeoff body — Him. (@Darion_TheGreat) November 3, 2022

J prince should have kept that apology in the drafts bro. Read the room king — . (@Osamabin_leanen) November 3, 2022

So J Prince can find Youngboys keys but y’all can’t find who was the shooter at a private party?? — Lauren Paige👑 (@817Lauren) November 3, 2022