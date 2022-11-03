NBA G League GM Tori Miller is paving the way for young girls in sports

In 2020, Tori Miller became the NBA G League’s first African American general manager. Through the past few years, Miller had found success with College Park Skyhawks, and she is heading into a new season with the team as they continue to help players achieve their goals to play in the NBA.

Miller spoke with rolling out about her experience as a general manager, and her excitement about the upcoming season.

What has the experience been like being a general manager in the G League?

It feels great. When everyone asks me how it feels to be the first African American female general manager, I tell them it feels great to be the first but it feels even better knowing that I won’t be the last. Being able to open the door and pave the way for future generations of young girls who aspire to work in sports is what it’s all about at the end of the day.

What excites you the most about the start of this season?

I’m ready to get back to seeing some basketball. It was fun this past weekend just to see these guys out here playing against someone else. But to see these guys out here, they’re all living their dream and trying to accomplish their goal to get time in the NBA. Being able to put out a good product for the fans and seeing these guys able to achieve their goals is what it’s all about.

What advice would you give to the young girls looking to get into the space that you’re in?

I think the most important thing that I can say is always to believe in yourself. Trust yourself, trust your work, and don’t be afraid of hearing the word “no.” I’ve probably heard the word “no” a million times throughout my career but I think it’s something that should fuel you. I feel like every “no” that I’ve heard along the way prepared me for the next opportunity. Just be ready for that adversity. It’s going to hit you, but stand strong to your values and be true to yourself and your capabilities and go for it.