NBA player avoids jail time in felony domestic violence case

On Nov. 3, NBA restricted free agent Miles Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge. He was sentenced to three years of probation, but no jail time, as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Bridges was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend in front of their children in May 2022. In July, three felony charges were filed against Bridges, and he initially pleaded not guilty to all of them.

Bridges’ attorney and the district attorney’s office reached an agreement that he plead no contest to one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and the other two counts would be dismissed.

During Bridges’ three-year probation, he’ll be required to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 52 weeks of parenting classes, serve 100 hours of community service and undergo weekly narcotics testing. He will have to pay a restitution fine of $300 and a domestic violence fine of $500 and obey the terms of a 10-year protective order, staying 100 yards away from and having no contact with the woman.

The Charlotte Hornets issued a statement regarding his case on Nov. 3. They extended Bridges’ qualifying offer to him prior to his arrest, so they could match any outside offers, but there haven’t been any.