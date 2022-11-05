How Sineria Ordóñez uses cultural intelligence to add value at Comerica Bank

Sineria Ordóñez is a proud Afro-Honduran-American who serves in many roles at Comerica Bank. She first got her start as the vice president and external affairs marketing manager for the banking industry and was recently appointed as the National Hispanic business development manager. Her daily charge is to support community economic development in South Texas.

Ordóñez says optimism is her superpower as she sees the best in people and a world full of possibilities. The affable leader later shared her gratitude to a successful Black woman who was a symbol of living in one’s truth. Rolling out was able to honor this top executive at the Sisters with Superpowers Houston Gala.

What is your profession, what is your company name, what are your responsibilities and why did you select your career?

Having a profession in external affairs at Comerica Bank, I’m able to work with nonprofit partners in building up our communities. We see great potential in the communities we serve and part of the work is to connect our partners with the resources they need. I selected this career because I am passionate about empowering individuals and ensuring that there is representation.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?

I believe my cultural intelligence is a key differentiator and what makes me an effective leader. Having been born outside the U.S., I learned to pay attention to people and understand their cultural background because that is a part of who they are.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

Women of color bring a different perspective to the workforce and diversity of thought is essential for the longevity of an organization. Having women of color across decision-making roles ensures inclusivity in all aspects of the organization’s growth.

If you could thank any Black woman for her contributions to history and society, who would it be and why?

I would thank Celia Cruz who was a Cuban-American singer who embraced her Afro-Cuban heritage. She symbolized freedom after having been exiled from Cuba. Though she faced many hardships earlier in life and her career, her music was filled with joy. She was an inspiration because she showed us how to find ourselves in another country without leaving behind our cultural inheritance.