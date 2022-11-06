Al B. Sure! shares graphic images of his multiple medical procedures (videos)

Beloved R&B crooner Al B. Sure! escaped the veritable jaws of death by the thinnest of margins and he is immensely grateful to be alive today.

After his son confirmed that the “Nite and Day” singer had survived being in a coma for two months, Sure! – whose birth name is Albert Joseph Brown III – expressed heartfelt gratitude to God, his doctors, nurses, fans and fellow celebrities for their care and concern for him.

Sure! revealed to his half-million Instagram followers the “medical rollercoaster” he endured that includes very graphic images of his “chevron-shaped scar” he received after doctors “entered his chest and abdominal cavity to repair his broken parts.”

The 54-year-old “Rescue Me” singer also penned in another post:

“Pt.1) Greetings #AlBeez Colleagues, friends and musical family around the world. #MedicalUpdate Images may be graphic or disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is Advised • I will start with #AllPraiseisDuetoAllah. I thank You for granting me life, this opportunity and platform to share my journey with those who are genuinely invested with care and concern for my #health & wellbeing. I’m sending a personal and sincere #ThankYou for the prayers, well wishes and positive energy you’ve sent my way.”

He continued:

“This unforeseen medical roller coaster has been a complete life changing experience and I truly value everyday functionality like Walking, Talking and Breathing on your my own with no assistance from a medical professional or machines. Take none of the forementioned for granted. Here’s an abbreviated version of events ••• In early to mid July I was in a meeting over lunch, wrapped up and proceeded back to the studio to continue working on my upcoming project. As I sat in front of the computer I began to lose feeling on the entire left side of my body and fell over to the side.”

He added:

“Fortunately my phone was within reach and I was able to call for assistance. I only remember sitting in the ER in a wheelchair and my brother @DJEddieF standing next to me speaking with a security guard. It was October when I was made fully aware of what had transpired and able to start to comprehend it all. I had multiple surgeries covering everything from repairing a #hematoma / #hernia to an #OrganTransplant!.., To Be Cont… • A Special thank you to the #IconLiving @SnoopDogg for the Love & Light celebration. Al B!”

The singer also thanked the multitude of people whose prayers helped him defy the odds and make a miraculous recovery, including “My brother @DJEddieF, my primary Dr. K and Civil Rights Icon Rev. Dr. Al @Real_Sharpton & @RachelNoerdwere,” as well as rap legend Snoop Dogg.