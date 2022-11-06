Serena Williams’ husband claps back at Drake for calling him ‘a groupie’

Hip-hop mogul Drake created a lot of headlines and hurt a lot of feelings with his latest album, Her Loss. The Champagne Papi dissed a lot of his contemporaries and others within the entertainment realm on the 16-track CD that he made with fellow rapper 21 Savage.

One of the people that Drake shaded was Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, when he called the multimillionaire and Reddit co-founder “a groupie.”

At the 3:35 mark on the song “Middle of the Ocean,” Drake strikes against Ohanian when he said this:

“Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/

He claim we don’t got a problem but/

No, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi”

Fans erupted on social media at the inflammatory lyrics. One person characterized Drake as being embittered that he lost out on his former fling Serena. Remember, Drake and Serena were photographed kissing one another in a Cincinnati restaurant in 2015. He also attended some of Serena’s tennis matches during that time frame.

Once Ohanian learned of the Drake diss, he threw Drake’s words back at him in a Twitter post that doesn’t directly address the rapper:

The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter. pic.twitter.com/oaEKuRWFnj — AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) November 4, 2022

Serena co-signed her husband’s tweet by liking it and then adding several heart emojis.

But Ohanian didn’t stop there. The businessman and serial angel investor continued on how he has evolved and grown as a husband, father and businessman.

“It’s cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It’s made me 100x better as a man and a businessman. In @serenawilliams, I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be Greater,” Alexis tweeted.