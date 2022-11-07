Angel McCoughtry steps into tech space with app; opens up about Brittney Griner

Angel McCoughtry is ready to step into the tech space. The two-time Olympic gold medalist has launched the “PS I’m With You” app, a digital space for people to leave messages for their loved ones.

McCoughtry said the idea came to her after the loss of Kobe Bryant in January 2020. The app allows the videos recorded to be stored until special events of the loved ones’ lives like graduations, weddings and other accomplishments. You can also record video wills on the app.

After speaking at an entrepreneur breakfast with pastor Jamal Bryant and John Hope Bryant on Nov. 5, McCoughtry spoke to rolling out about the app and fellow WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner, who’s currently serving a nine-year sentence in Russia for allegedly possessing a vape cartridge with cannabis oil in it.

What’s going on with your latest tech venture?

Yeah, “PS I’m With You.” You can check us out at psimwithyou.com. We just want to provide healing for people, and definitely check out my new movie, Lake Lanier coming out October 2023.

You were on the NBA 2K23 soundtrack this year, weren’t you?

Yes, definitely. I have new music coming out, a lot of people don’t know that, but I have some new music coming out in January as well. Check out some music in the video game, too.

I don’t usually tap but I killed this song “Legend”. Proud to announce I will be the first @WNBA player to have a song on the video game 2k. Beyond excited!! Coming in January. “Legend” “lavish” “reaching for the stars”. Legoooooooo 🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥🔥🎧🎧 pic.twitter.com/2zSFMMd3FD — McCoughtry (@angel_35) September 7, 2022

What can you offer WNBA teams right now at this stage of your career?

More than I did when I was a rookie. I’m experienced. I’ve been there. I know what it takes to be a champion. I’m the type that now can help the younger girls, let them hold the torch and I’ll light it.

How’s Chennedy Carter doing?

She’s doing really well. She’s got a new coach in LA [Curt Miller], so she’s really excited about that. I think with this new coach, she’s going to get more time playing time and really be able to do her thing.

What is the update with Brittney Griner in Russia, and how do you feel about it?

I think we need to get her home. I see a lot of negative comments on social media, but I think no matter what it is, if it was one of your family members, you wouldn’t want them to be stuck in another country. BG’s a great person, and BG doesn’t do crime. She’s not a criminal. I think we need to get her back. I played in Russia for three years. We’ve been in and out of those borders. They know us, they’ve seen us, tall Black women, before. Even I’ve asked my friends in Russia what they think, and the Russians think it’s political. If the people that live in Russia think it’s political, there’s definitely something going on.