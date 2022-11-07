Owners of ‘White Lives Matter’ trademark willing to sell rights to Kanye West

Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, the two Black activists who own the rights to “White Lives Matter” are willing to sell the phrase to Ye West, but only for a big price tag.

This originated from West debuting his “White Lives Matter” design during the YZY season nine fashion show. West hasn’t been able to sell the shirts in America because he doesn’t own the rights.

In an interview with TMZ, the activists noted that they were not looking to sell the trademark, but a potential buyer would have to cough up $1 billion to make them consider selling it.

“A billion dollars might do more good in terms of combatting voter suppression initiatives,” Ja said. “It might do a little bit more good in terms of bringing attention to environmental racism, police brutality, and getting police reform off the ground.”

Ja was then asked whether they would take legal action against him if West did try to sell his shirts.

“We have a lawyer that would take legal action against anyone that infringes on our trademarked material, so yes,” Ja said.

West recently lost his billionaire status after many business partners cut ties with him due to his antisemitic statements, so don’t look for him to get into a bidding war anytime soon.