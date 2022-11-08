Black man arrested in Alabama after violent multistate crime spree

A man is in custody after he was involved in a violent multi-jurisdiction crime spree in Georgia and Alabama on Nov. 4. Michael Butler has been linked to a kidnapping in Coweta County, a shooting in Chattahoochee Hills, and the kidnapping of two teenage girls in Alabama.

On the morning of Nov. 6, Butler was arrested in Alabama and booked into Autauga County Jail.

Police say that on Nov. 4, Butler kidnapped the two teenage girls at gunpoint, and was charged with two counts of kidnapping and robbery, and one count each of rape and sexual torture.

Chattahoochee Hills police say that Butler was also a suspect in the shooting of a man in a home invasion and robbery. In Coweta County, deputies said Butler was accused of kidnapping a couple at gunpoint from their driveway and forcing the female victim to tie up the male before stealing items from their home and forcing them to drive him toward the interstate.

At a gas station, deputies say the woman convinced Butler to let her pull in and take some of the items that he stole from their house, but instead she escaped and called 911.

Butler then drove the car with the male victim still tied up and tried to shoot him three times when he arrived back at the couple’s house. According to the male victim, Butler’s gun malfunctioned which led him to pistol whip him. Butler then got into the vehicle he arrived in and left.

Butler will face kidnapping and aggravated assault charges in Coweta County when extradited to Georgia.