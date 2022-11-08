Bow Wow becomes emotional on stage during Millennial Tour

The Millennial Tour is back again and this time with headliners such as Lloyd, Jacquees, Keri Hilson, Mario, The Ying Yang Twins, and the legendary Bow Wow. The event brought out thousands of attendees who were able to immerse themselves in early 2000s R&B and hip-hop music. Fans were able to sing along to timeless hits and take a trip back in time.

The event pulled at the heart strings of fans when Bow Wow and other celebrity performers took a time out to pay their respects to Takeoff of Migos, who just recently lost his life on Halloween weekend. Bow Wow became emotional after sharing that just five weeks ago they were at the State Farm Arena together.

“In this building, in the same dressing room that I’m in right now. We had a good time. We went to Magic City and we f—–it up. I’m not going to front, we f—– it up. But before that, we were in that same room, which is my dressing room tonight. The n—- said these words to me. He said, “Ay yo Quay, come here man. Tell this n—- Bow Wow how he had the whole Northside f—– up man. Like we grew out here and s— because this n—- man. Bow Wow was the first n—- to do this s— man. We started rapping because of you n—-.” These were the words this n—- said to me in front of my face in this same building. So, while he was giving me my flowers, I feel like since we were home in Atlanta it was only right. While you looking down at us, five weeks ago n—- we were in this same building for Kevin Hart’s show. N—- if you think I wasn’t going to come back in this b—- and turn up for you my n—-, you out your m———— mind.”

The concert ended with the entire arena rapping popular hit songs like “Bando,” “Versace,” and more.

Takeoff will always be known as the artist who helped change the flow of rap. His home going service will be held at the State Farm Arena.