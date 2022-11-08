Rihanna explains why she hasn’t shared baby’s name or photo

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky have their reasons for not sharing the name and any photos of their infant.

The explanation for the delay that the “Diamonds” singer gave to the Washington Post on Monday is actually simpler than one might think.

“We just didn’t get around to it yet really,” the singer told the newspaper.

Rihanna gave birth to the child in May 2022. But unlike many celebrities, RiRi and Rocky have kept their toddler hidden from the paparazzi and have yet to share any glimpses of their bundle of joy on social media.

To sum it up, the entertainment power couple have been sort of blasé about the situation.

“We’ve just been living,” Rihanna, 34, explained. “But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.”

The Barbadian-born beauty did share her thoughts about motherhood with E! News on Monday. She told the entertainment show that she now reminds herself of her own mother, Monica Braithwaite, now that she has become a member of the mom’s club.