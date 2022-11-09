2 siblings killed after 32 shots fired in Georgia home

On the evening of Nov. 7, two adult siblings were shot and killed inside their mother’s home on Redan.

Valerie Jones, the mother of the two siblings, says she was upstairs watching television when she heard gunshots. “I had heard bullets being riddled from the street,” Jones told Fox 5.

When Jones went downstairs, she found her son and daughter, who were both in their 30s, on the living room couch suffering from gunshot wounds. That’s when Jones said she called 911.

When police arrived, they pronounced the woman dead at the scene, and the man was taken to the hospital where he died. Bullet holes were seen along the outside of the house, and Jones says she saw about 32 bullet holes in her house.

There is still no update on why the shooting occurred, whether or not the victims were the intended target, and who shot them. No suspects have been named and no arrests have been made.

Jones has set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money to cremate her son and daughter.