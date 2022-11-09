Artina Hardman says her purpose in life is to serve people

Artina Hardman currently serves as executive director for Mack Alive. She has found joy each day in serving the people in this community. Hardman‘s professional career has included serving people all of her life. She has been a licensed practical nurse for over 30 years, served as a state representative in the Michigan House of Representatives and member of the Michigan Parole Board, and yet never gets tired of serving.

What do you consider your superpowers to be?

My superpowers include consistency in treating others with respect, loving those who others shun, giving time to myself, and making people laugh.

What key skills or qualities make you unique?

My age and the fact “I don’t feel no ways tired.” I always try and reference the day Christ arose from the dead. When the stone was rolled away who was there to tell the good news? Women.

If you could thank any Black woman for her contributions, who would it be?

My younger sister Alberta Tinsley Talabi. I have watched Alberta serve without a title, always treating everyone with respect, and never looking down on a person unless she is helping to lift them up. I am who I am because she inspires me to always give my best.

What are your career highlights?

I was elected to serve the citizens of my community as state representative for District 3 and was the chair of the Legislative Black Caucus for the entire six years. I had a position on the Michigan Parole Board where I was able to serve as a vessel allowing many of God’s children freedom after they had served their time for the crimes they committed. Lastly, my work at Mack Alive brings me joy. Distributing food to seniors and the community, helping people with computer issues, helping the children with after-school tutoring, our Health Matters weekly series, the beautiful art gallery, and making sure we keep Mack Alive. It’s not a job but a mission helping to serve those in need. I love to serve. This is my purpose in life.





