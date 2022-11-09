Max Sansing, a Chicago native is commonly known for his fine art paintings and large-scale murals. Some of his most vibrant pieces have been featured on Netflix as well as in world-renowned galleries.

See why Max Sansing is 1 of the country’s most prolific artists

More from Rolling Out

IMG_7937
Culture Videos
See why Max Sansing is 1 of the country’s most prolific artists
Kenny Lloyd finishes his first TCS New York City Marathon (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Sports Videos
Legacy runner finishes TCS New York City Marathon
2A213B2C-0221-4BB7-8B5E-3B9B1803FF37
Entertainment Videos
Lupita Nyong'o shares her experience filming 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Harlem Hookah owner Tiffany Bowen (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Business Videos
Harlem Hookah serves up drinks and comfort food as well
315012802_515105460511414_5473933634497030299_n
Sports Videos
Sanya Richards-Ross explains why mental health should be a priority for athletes
Harlem Shake partner Dardra Coaxum at the location on 124th and Lenox Avenue. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Business Videos
Harlem Shake celebrates new Brooklyn location, plans more
Harlem Park to Park Executive Director Nikoa Evans-Hendricks at Harlem Shake. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Business Videos
Nikoa Evans-Hendricks shares highlights of Harlem Restaurant Week
IMG_7935-2
Fashion Videos
Hanifa fashions are for limitless women