21 Savage says this rapper couldn’t take him on in a Verzuz

21 Savage has been speaking with a lot of confidence lately since he and Drake released their joint project Her Loss, and the Atlanta rapper is ruffling a few feathers in the rap world in the process.

In a Clubhouse chat on Nov. 7, Savage made a bold statement and said that he could beat anyone in a Verzuz from the 2016 XXL Freshman list. That list includes Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Denzel Curry, G Herbo, Dave East, Lil Dicky, Desiigner, and Anderson .Paak.

Kodak Black later responded to Savage’s statement, saying he respects the confidence but it’s “cap.”

Kodak Black says 21 Savage is capped out thinking he can beat everyone from 2016 freshman list in a verzuz pic.twitter.com/wzRSEE9Gm7 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 7, 2022

Savage, not one to back down from a challenge, doubled down on his claims in a Twitch stream on Nov. 9.

21 Savage says he could beat Kodak Black in a Verzuz battle while on stream with Kai Cenat pic.twitter.com/3cbmPPYKrW — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 10, 2022

“Kodak got some s—,” Savage said. “It just depends how a n—- play it. They be acting like I don’t got that s—.”

Savage then debunked claims that he’s known mostly for features, and he can’t have success by himself.

“Before all this Drake s—, I been having diamond songs,” Savage continued. “Probably the only n—- of this generation to go platinum with no features. They always talking about ‘Savage a feature artist.’ No, Savage went platinum with no features my first album.”

Savage and Black have made a lot of hits over the years, so it would them going head-to-head in a Verzuz would be sight to see and a sound to hear.