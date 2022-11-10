21 Savage says this rapper couldn’t take him on in a Verzuz

The Atlanta rapper recently doubled down on his statement
21 Savage has been speaking with a lot of confidence lately since he and Drake released their joint project Her Loss, and the Atlanta rapper is ruffling a few feathers in the rap world in the process.

In a Clubhouse chat on Nov. 7, Savage made a bold statement and said that he could beat anyone in a Verzuz from the 2016 XXL Freshman list. That list includes Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Denzel Curry, G Herbo, Dave East, Lil Dicky, Desiigner, and Anderson .Paak.


Kodak Black later responded to Savage’s statement, saying he respects the confidence but it’s “cap.”

Savage, not one to back down from a challenge, doubled down on his claims in a Twitch stream on Nov. 9.


“Kodak got some s—,” Savage said. “It just depends how a n—- play it. They be acting like I don’t got that s—.”

Savage then debunked claims that he’s known mostly for features, and he can’t have success by himself.

“Before all this Drake s—, I been having diamond songs,” Savage continued. “Probably the only n—- of this generation to go platinum with no features. They always talking about ‘Savage a feature artist.’ No, Savage went platinum with no features my first album.”

Savage and Black have made a lot of hits over the years, so it would them going head-to-head in a Verzuz would be sight to see and a sound to hear.

