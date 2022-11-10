Alleged gang member sentenced to life in prison for fatal drive-by shooting

An alleged gang member was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing a 19-year-old girl in 2018.

Denarvious Kizavion Carter pleaded guilty to one count of felony murder, six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of possession of a firearm during the communion of a felony and four counts of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Action.

Carter admitted to shooting and killing Aubrey Foster after firing at least 10 shots at a Newnan home in Dec. 30, 2018. Five other people were inside the house, but no one else was injured.

According to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford, the events that led up to the shooting began in June 2018.

Carter is a member of the Gangster Killer Bloods or G-Shine Bloods street gang and went with a higher-ranked gang member to purchase a gun. The purchase didn’t go through which caused a dispute been Carter’s group and the gun sellers.

The dispute then escalated at a different location where Carter fired multiple shots at the other group of gang members. Later that evening, a house that belonged to the mother of a high-ranking gang member was shot at multiple times, but no one was injured.

On Dec. 30, Carter went to retaliate to increase his credibility in the gang. That’s when he went to the Newnan home and engaged in the drive-by shooting.