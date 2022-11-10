Rick Ross tries to convince fans that he’s not a hoarder (video)

When you’re rich, you can buy whatever you want. Rick Ross may have taken it to the next level, and now he doesn’t have any space to put his clothes.

On Nov. 7, Ross went on Instagram to show off his cluttered mansion, with shoes and clothes laid out all over his floor. Ross asked the viewers what they thought he should do with his clothes.

“Listen, man. What y’all do with all y’all clothes, all y’all shoes,” Ross asked. “I’m trying to organize some of this s—. I got this s— spilling out every d— way. Should I have a yard sale?”

Rick Ross wants to know if he should have a yard sale for his excess clothes and shoes 🤔pic.twitter.com/63IYZpBOXp — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 7, 2022

Ross then shows the second level of his mansion, which had clothes lined up through the hallway.

“All the closets full, I’m fighting through shoes,” Ross said. “This ain’t no hoarder s—, this is rich boss s—. Don’t get it twisted.”

Ross then goes downstairs and gives the viewers a close-up of all his clothes, and then starts walking over his shoes, insisting that he doesn’t have space to move comfortably.

“This is one day’s worth of s—,” Ross said. “I still got at least two days worth of s—. We better than this, guys. This s— don’t even make no sense.”

Ross might need to get rid of some clothes or buy a storage unit.