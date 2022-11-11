Al Sharpton doesn’t think hip-hop culture caused Takeoff’s death

With the number of killings in the rap community, some contend the deaths are a direct result of the messaging in music. 50 Cent recently spoke on if he thought hip-hop has become violent over the years, and he said it’s the “same energy but we’re in a different period.”

On Nov. 10, “TMZ” spoke with Al Sharpton who shared his thoughts on Takeoff’s death, and how hip-hop music was not the cause.

“First of all, no one has been more on the gun violence and saying we need to deal with things in hip-hop, but I remember growing up [and] R&B artists used to get into shootouts and fights,” Sharpton said.

Sharpton went on to say that there are actually some good people in the hip-hop community and that we should look at the entire landscape of music instead of just one genre.

“You have a lot of people in hip-hop that are very responsible, that are very creative, that help our community,” Sharpton said. “We should not act like hip-hop is synonymous. Those that are violent, we ought to deal with, but a thug is a thug whether they’re singing jazz, whether they’re R&B, whether they’re singing gospel. I know some preachers packing.”