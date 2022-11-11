Columbus Short hit with restraining order after threatening neighbor

Columbus Short’s neighbor recently went to court to get a restraining order against the actor, and the judge granted the request.

According to documents, the neighbor says he and Short got into a confrontation and the actor called himself a “killer” while threatening to beat up the man, whose child was with him at the time.

The neighbor claims that Short grabbed his wrist and attempted to follow him into his house, and they had a similar altercation two days later. The judge decided that was enough to grant the restraining order, and Short can’t come within 15 yards of the neighbor, his spouse, and their daughter.

Short has been in a few legal situations over the years, as was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident involving his wife in February 2022 in Los Angeles. He was charged with two misdemeanors, but the charges were later dismissed.

In 2014, Short’s ex-wife called the cops on him after he allegedly threatened her with a knife. In that same year, he was put on probation for punching a man at a bar and breaking his nose.