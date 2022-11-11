‘EBONY Power 100 Icon Honoree’ Spike Lee discusses ‘Moving Black Forward’

EBONY Media Group held their signature annual gala, the 2022 EBONY Power 100 Gala, Presented by Coca-Cola Zero SugarTM at Milk Studios in Hollywood on October 29. The star-studded event, hosted by Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Amber Ruffin, honored the remarkable achievements of African Americans spanning across various industries.

Film director, producer, screenwriter, and actor Spike Lee was honored with the EBONY Power 100 Icon Award for his extensive career over the years. Lee spoke with rolling out ahead of the gala to discuss being an icon, and what “Moving Black Forward” means to him.

How did it feel for you to receive the EBONY Power 100 award?

I think about all the people I’ve worked with in front and behind the camera and they’re responsible for me being here because I couldn’t do it alone.

What does “Moving Black Forward” mean to you?

Black is not just one thing. My mother told me as a little child that Black people are not one monolithic group. We all think alike, talk alike, and look alike.

What did your plan look like when you first started your career?

It was more than 30 years ago. It was the summer between my sophomore and junior years at Morehouse. The plan was by any means necessary.

Photo Gallery Credit: RobinLori Photography