How teenager Nyla Hayes is gaining million dollar success with NFTs as a digital artist

EBONY Media Group held their signature annual gala, the 2022 EBONY Power 100 Gala, Presented by Coca-Cola Zero SugarTM at Milk Studios in Hollywood on Oct. 29. The star-studded event, hosted by Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Amber Ruffin, honored the remarkable achievements of African Americans spanning across various industries.

Nyla Hayes, 13, has literally turned making millions into an art form. Although the digital artist has been creating since she was a toddler, it wasn’t until an uncle introduced her to NFTs that her art took off. Long Neckies, the signature characters prominently featured in her work, earned her more than $3 million in digital currency. Named the first artist in residence for Time magazine last fall, Hayes created a collection featuring iconic women like Aretha Franklin and bell hooks. With the proceeds from her NFTs, she started Kids on the Blockchain, an online platform that demystifies technology and promotes young digital artists like herself.

What does it mean to you to be able to show the world what someone your age can do in the NFT space?

I think it’s an honor and privilege just to be seen and also listened to. I feel like people in my generation and my age, we don’t really get listened to as much by our parents and older people. I want to show that no matter how old you are, no matter where you’re from, you should be listened to and you should be appreciated.

Parents, you should appreciate your kids and appreciate what they have to say, because there are a lot of creative minds in my generation, and I think they’re not being heard enough.

Photo Gallery Credit: RobinLori Photography