Lala Milan creates feminine wellness product Vagitaminz

Women are prone to many issues with vaginal health and need the right products to feel comfortable. Influencer Lala Milan created a new gelatin capsule with ingredients that are designed help the vagina maintain balanced pH and hormone levels. Vagitaminz is Milan’s version of a natural vaginal vitamin that is FDA-approved for women with recurring yeast infections.

The entrepreneur recognized that this issue was common amongst women and wanted everyone to have access to more resources.

“At one point in time while taking an antibiotic for my acne, I experienced a recurring yeast infection,” Milan said in an interview with Essence magazine. “I had no idea that the two were connected. I went back to the OB-GYN for her to write me a prescription to make the yeast subside until another recommended a more natural remedy. That was years ago, and I’ve sworn by it ever since. So much so that I decided to create my version because I like to think of them as a vaginal vitamin – I decided to call them Vagitaminz.”

Milan has recently embarked on a fitness journey and shares it with her audience on her FitGirlBod Instagram page. This venture aligns with her product line in promoting natural ways to maintain good feminine health.