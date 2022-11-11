New music Friday: GloRilla releases EP, Wizkid, Nas and Rihanna more music

GloRilla, the Memphis breakout hip-hop star of 2022, has released her debut project under Yo Gotti’s CMG label. Anyways, Life’s Great, is an inside look into the thoughts of GloRilla as a budding superstar coming from less-than-ideal conditions in Memphis. She reflects on the process of losing friends on the way to fame and figuring out her romantic life.

Wizkid released a 16-track project More Love, Less Ego. The album with a powerful title comes on the heels of the Afrobeats star becoming one of the biggest artists in the world, led by the 2020 megahit single “Essence.” Wizkid’s latest project features Skepta, Ayra Starr, Shenseaa and Skillibeng.

Nas released Kings Disease 3, the newest addition to his Grammy-Award winning series. The most-notable line from the album references Nas sometimes texting Jay-Z and telling him their feud “ain’t over.” The legendary New York emcee is still very much in tip-top lyrical shape.

Yung Bleu released Tantra, a 17-track project that features Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland, French Montana, Ty Dolla $ign, Ne-Yo and Lil Wayne.

SoFaygo released the Pink Heartz album, which features Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna and Don Toliver.

Lil Tjay released the single “Give You What You Want” as he continues his return to music after getting shot this past summer. Rihanna released another single under the Wakanda Forever soundtrack with “Born Again,” another beautiful ballad that lands perfectly in the Black Panther world. Fivio Foreign released “3 on 1” featuring Rvssian, Toosii released the deluxe version of Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do.

Stormzy released “Firebabe,” Run The Jewels released a new album and Kay Cyy released the Who Else Would It Be EP.

HLE released her American debut single “You’re The Worthy One.” Meechy Baby released his third solo album, Who Is Meechy 2, which features the single “I Been Tryin” ft. Quando Rondo, while evrYwhr released new single “Roll On Me.”