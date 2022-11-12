Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host

Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host.

“I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”

The Charlotte native returns to the south after hosting midday radio at WKYS-FM in Washington, D.C.

“Urban One Atlanta is dedicated to being the home of personalities that connect with the ATL in an authentic way … whether on-air or digitally,” Derek Harper, Majic 107.5/97.5’s Program Director, said. “We are excited about what Jackie Paige is going to bring to our listeners.”

Paige is set to begin on Nov. 14, where she’ll take over middays from Monday through Friday. Her show will start at 10 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. Her broadcasts will also be available on the Majic mobile app and the MAJIC 107.5/97.5 website.