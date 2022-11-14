Suspect in custody in University of Virginia shooting

3 University of Virginia players have died
Suspect in custody in University of Virginia shooting
A former University of Virginia football player is now in custody for allegedly shooting and killing three current football players on campus. Two other students were wounded and are currently being treated, officials announced. The motive has not been determined, and an investigation is ongoing.

Shortly after midnight on Nov. 14, the UVA Police Department announced it was looking for Christopher Jones. Jones was wanted for the shooting deaths of Virginia wide receivers Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., and defensive end D’Sean Perry.


Chandler was a junior at Virginia after transferring from Wisconsin. He appeared in 10 games with the Badgers.

Davis was also a junior. As a freshman in 2020, he was one of the nation’s top freshmen at the position, ranking seventh nationally with 515 receiving yards, and fifth in the nation among freshmen with five receiving touchdowns. This season, he’s started six of the team’s first seven games.


Perry was a junior as well. On Nov. 12, he made two tackles against Pittsburgh in his final game. In 2020, he returned an interception back 84 yards for a touchdown, the second-longest interception returned for a touchdown by a linebacker in the school’s history.

According to the Virginia athletics website, Jones was on the football team in 2018, but did not appear in any games.

The school was placed on lockdown for 10 hours.

“This is an unimaginably sad day for our community,” said James Ryan, UVA’s president, during a press conference on Nov. 14. “The entire university community is grieving this morning. My heart is broken for the victims, their families and for all of those who knew and loved them. They are all in my prayers.”

