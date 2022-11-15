How GloRilla’s 60-day cleanse led to a Grammy nomination

GloRilla is spreading positivity as a female rapper by dropping lyrics in her music to encourage fans to level up. The rising star is not only influencing the masses, but she also shared tips on how to get to the money and focus on your business.

The rapper tweeted a health plan she and her friends stuck to for 60 days which began in March. GlorRilla refused to go into 2022 the same way she did the previous year. The plan involved abstaining from men, clubbing, and alcohol.

we had to exercise Monday-Friday for a hour , &

Drink water & we had to make most of our day consist of figuring out a way to get money. I made FNF April 20th & dropped it April 29th which left 2 days until the 60 day cleanse was over 🤷🏻‍♀️Safe to say something most definitely gave! — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) November 13, 2022

!! The cleanse worked!!! I say all this to say , when you set goals & stand on business it’s literally NOTHING THAT CAN STOP YOU!!!!!! ANYWAYS LIFES GREAT OUT NOW 🔥❤️❤️❤️ — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) November 13, 2022

Known for her hit singles, “F.N.F (Let’s Go),” and “Tomorrow,” her latest EP Anyways, Life’s Great is a project that has the fans talking. After Cardi B hopped on the remix to “Tomorrow,” her career has taken off. Although she makes it clear she is not an overnight success, her songs share the different struggles she has gone through and in her career and life.

Not only is the Memphis rapper receiving love and support from legends such as Ciara and Issa Rae, she is set to perform at the AMAs and was also nominated for her first Grammy.

GloRilla is proving to that focusing on a goal, removing distractions, and giving it your all make aspiring stars virtually unstoppable. Her popular single “Tomorrow” has listeners tweeting these heartfelt lyrics; “every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrow.”