How GloRilla’s 60-day cleanse led to a Grammy nomination

The popular rapper shared the details of her plan to success
GloRilla performs in East Atlanta on Oct. 24. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

GloRilla is spreading positivity as a female rapper by dropping lyrics in her music to encourage fans to level up. The rising star is not only influencing the masses, but she also shared tips on how to get to the money and focus on your business.

The rapper tweeted a health plan she and her friends stuck to for 60 days which began in March. GlorRilla refused to go into 2022 the same way she did the previous year. The plan involved abstaining from men, clubbing, and alcohol.


Known for her hit singles, “F.N.F (Let’s Go),” and “Tomorrow,” her latest EP Anyways, Life’s Great is a project that has the fans talking. After Cardi B hopped on the remix to “Tomorrow,” her career has taken off. Although she makes it clear she is not an overnight success, her songs share the different struggles she has gone through and in her career and life.

Not only is the Memphis rapper receiving love and support from legends such as Ciara and Issa Rae, she is set to perform at the AMAs and was also nominated for her first Grammy.


GloRilla is proving to that focusing on a goal, removing distractions, and giving it your all make aspiring stars virtually unstoppable. Her popular single “Tomorrow” has listeners tweeting these heartfelt lyrics; “every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrow.”

