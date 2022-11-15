‘The Shhh Show’ is a dynamic event showcasing amateur talent (photos)

Hilarity and hijinks filled the Buckhead Theater in Atlanta during the “The Shhh Show,” as it unveiled the newest amateur talent of artists who competed for a $2,000 prize.

The live entertainment series was created to launch the careers of undiscovered talent. “The Shhh Show” gave the packed audience serious vibes from old-school classic TV Shows like “Amateur Night at the Apollo” and “The Gong Show” where unsigned artists put their dreams on the line and perform in front of a skeptical crowd.

The amateur artists were sandwiched by gut-busting comedian T.K. Kirkland, who made folks’ livers quiver with his profane and irreverent commentary, and the legendary crooner Donell Jones who is best known for hit songs “U Know What’s Up” and “Where I Wanna B.”



The “Shhh Show” was executive produced by Shy Jones, creative director of Big Facts Podcast, who coalesced his efforts with Patrick Weeks of Basement Entertainment to provide a riveting — and oftentimes hilarious – night of entertainment.

“Atlanta is filled with emerging talent that is ready to get their careers launched and we are providing the perfect platform to make this happen,” stated ‘Shhh Show’ co-founder Patrick Weeks. “Me and my partner Big Bank are committed to seeing this platform position the next generation of talent for success.”

As with its TV predecessors, “The Shhh Show” featured several artists who actually had talent. And then some who, well, caused ears to shrivel up like raisins from the noise pollution. The latter were subsequently dismissed with rudeness by having things thrown at them on and then being escorted off the stage. This is why co-founder Big Bank said if you can make it on “The Shhh Show,” you can make it anywhere.

“Atlanta has been instrumental in launching some of the biggest names in entertainment and more. We feel ‘The Shhh Show’ will continue to play a major role in the cultivation of talent who will go on to solidify Atlanta’s contribution to the industry.”

Amateur acts interested in appearing on “The Shhh Show” can audition every Monday or Thursday by tuning into @bigbankdte on Instagram live at 7 pm EST.