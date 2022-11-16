Blueface arrested on attempted murder charge

LAS VEGAS — The notoriously volatile rapper Blueface has been reportedly arrested on felony charges on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

According to News3 Las Vegas, the 25-year-old rapper born Johnathan Jamall Porter was arrested during what appeared to be an undercover operation involving a reported six to eight officers. His equally mercurial girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, was with Blueface during the apprehension at Lo’-Lo’s Chicken & Waffle but she did not interfere.

The news station reported that Blueface was taken into custody, taken to the Clarke County Detention Center, and is facing charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department elaborated on what precipitated Blueface’s arrest in a statement obtained by the news station.



“On November 15, 2022 at approximately 2:40 p.m., LVMPD detectives arrested 25-year-old Johnathan Porter on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022 in the 6300 block of Windy Road. Porter was arrested outside a business in the 300 block of Hughes Center Drive. He will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure.”

The news station explained that it is working to gather more information.

Ironically, Blueface told his 1.1 million Instagram followers on Oct. 24 that he hopes that he doesn’t wind up in jail, “God forbid” — all while posting a photo of himself looking grim while surrounded by cages.

One follower stated “This didn’t age well,” while a second person added “welp.”

A third person seemed to be amused as he posted several laughing emojis while telling Blueface, “D— my boy, see you gotta be cautious of the words you speak. A fourth respondent also admonished Blueface about speaking things into existence.

“Be careful what you rap about or speak on you manifested this s—,” the person said.