LaTocha Scott of Xscape works with different stylist for Soul Train Awards

LaTocha Scott from the famous R&B group Xscape is causing an uproar online as fans are curious to know why Scott dressed differently from her other group members at the Soul Train Awards.

Wardrobe Breakdown: Xscape At 2022 Soul Train Awards In Las Vegas (Pics) https://t.co/PxVNW4rrHw #SoulTrainAwards pic.twitter.com/duB2mMcsWL — TalkingWithTami (@TalkingWithTami) November 15, 2022

Scott was spotted wearing an extravagant chartreuse dress that made her stand out from her fellow members, Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, who all wore sheer diamond embroidered dresses. Although all four ladies looked beautiful, some fans made comments on who they thought was the true lead vocalist or who the most difficult in the group may be.

LaTocha Scott’s commitment to discord and confusion is inspiring. — limoncello glycerin. (@PrinceyPls) November 15, 2022

Latocha Scott from Xscape drop a solo record right now. I’m trying to 👀 if the internet hype matches the record sales. It’s the fake fans for me. When my favorite Clark Sister Denise Clark had a online store…. I supported her by actually BUYING a shirt and a hoodie. pic.twitter.com/ITWlF1ViuO — Chris (@chrisloves93) November 15, 2022

LaTocha ensured fans that she simply did not get the memo on what the other group members would be wearing, although some fans are not quite sure if this is true.

Lol @ LaTocha Scott not getting the memo about what to wear to the Soul Train Awards red carpet. That’s what happens when you’re not communicating with your group members. — Supa Dupa 🪰 (@AtlSolid) November 14, 2022

Burruss took it upon herself to counteract LaTocha’s statement and claimed that she chose to work with a different stylist from the rest of the group. She then proceeded to turn off her comments and promoted the upcoming Soul Train Awards that will air on Nov. 26.

This is not the first time LaTocha and Kandi seemed to have underlying tension, but we hope the legendary group can get everything squared away.