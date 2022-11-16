LaTocha Scott of Xscape works with different stylist for Soul Train Awards

Fans are puzzled that LaTocha’s dress is completely different from other members
Tocha at Great Xscape Tour in Chicago – (Photo Credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre)

LaTocha Scott from the famous R&B group Xscape is causing an uproar online as fans are curious to know why Scott dressed differently from her other group members at the Soul Train Awards.

Scott was spotted wearing an extravagant chartreuse dress that made her stand out from her fellow members, Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, who all wore sheer diamond embroidered dresses. Although all four ladies looked beautiful, some fans made comments on who they thought was the true lead vocalist or who the most difficult in the group may be.


LaTocha ensured fans that she simply did not get the memo on what the other group members would be wearing, although some fans are not quite sure if this is true.

Burruss took it upon herself to counteract LaTocha’s statement and claimed that she chose to work with a different stylist from the rest of the group. She then proceeded to turn off her comments and promoted the upcoming Soul Train Awards that will air on Nov. 26.


This is not the first time LaTocha and Kandi seemed to have underlying tension, but we hope the legendary group can get everything squared away.

