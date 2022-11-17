Drake reveals his 2 favorite songs from his discography

When talking about Drake’s discography, you could go on for hours debating what his best song is. Even for some artists, they may not know their own favorite song from their discography.

Surprisingly with all the music that Drake has, he still is able to pick some of his favorite songs. The artist was a recent guest at Florida International University and told the students what he thinks are his top two songs.

“I think that ‘Feel No Ways’ and ‘Fire & Desire’ are two of my favorite songs,” Drake said.

Both songs come from his 2016 album Views, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spent 13 nonconsecutive weeks at the top of the chart.

Drake also discussed his song “God’s Plan,” and how it was not intended to be a motivational anthem.

” ‘God’s Plan’ is another example of a song that I still feel has great integrity,” Drake said. “It’s not a corny song. Obviously, a lot of people associate it with the video and assume it’s this positive, uplifting song. But I remember I wrote that song for my dogs. That was for the guys.

“We were turning up. I felt like I was talking crazy on there and all of a sudden, it became a motivational record. I was like, ‘I don’t know if they read the lyrics.’ ”