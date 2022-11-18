New music Friday: Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, Rod Wave, Ye, Pharrell and Dave East

The new music continued to pour in on Nov. 18. The lineup was led by Roddy Ricch, the melodic West Coast rapper who snatched the world’s attention with 2019’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, led by the single “The Box.” His 2021 follow-up project, Live Life Fast, wasn’t received as well. This latest album, Feed Tha Streets III, features Lil Durk and Ty Dolla $ign. Aside from the project’s singles, “Blue Cheese” stands out.

Saweetie released The Single Life, a six-track project where she addresses the rumors of Migos’ beef with Lil Baby. Quavo used to date Saweetie. Following their breakup, Saweetie posted a photo of herself with another man, who fans pieced together could’ve been Lil Baby. Lil Baby denied the claims it was him in the photo. Another mystery involving Migos was Offset leaving the group, and Quavo naming “loyalty” as the reason he stopped associating with Offset. On his single “Messy,” with Takeoff, Quavo said “she” slept with his “dawg,” and if his dawg would’ve let him know ahead of time, he would’ve been OK with it.

Key Glock released the five-track EP PRE5L. Young Dolph posthumously released “Get Away.” While on tour, Rod Wave released the EP Jupiter’s Diary.

Dave East released a DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz album with Book of David. Ye West is featured on Sean Leon’s ” Burn Everything.” Ab-Soul continued his streak of releasing singles with “Gang’Nem” featuring Fre$H. Chance The Rapper released the energetic “YAH Know” less than two months from his Jan. 6 concert in Africa.

Rapper 21 Lil Harold released a new single featuring G Herbo. Pharrell released his long-anticipated single “Down In Atlanta” featuring Travis Scott. Foushée released the album softCORE, Kaash Paige released S2ML and Busta Rhymes The Fuse Is Lit. Chris Brown released the 35-song It’s Giving Christmas.