Nick Van Exel, Atlanta Hawks reveal what they’re thankful for at Turkey Drive

The Atlanta Hawks are thankful this holiday season. The team, represented by assistant coach Nick Van Exel, head coach Nate McMillan and rookie forward AJ Griffin visited the West End train station in Atlanta for a community Thanksgiving giveaway on Nov. 17.

The three Hawks team representatives spoke to rolling out at the event about the holiday.

What are you thankful for?

Nick Van Exel: I’m always thankful for the same things. Being able to give, being in that position and being able to eat.

Nate McMillan: I’m thankful I was blessed to see another day. For everything – my family, my health, the opportunity to be a part of this event – really everything. There’s so much going on in the world today, and to be a part of these groups that are giving back to the community out here, spending time with our community today, I’m thankful for that.

AJ Griffin: I’m thankful just to be here to enjoy life, to be able to have family, to really cherish the moments of life. A lot of people take it for granted. [I’m grateful for] coming out here and really just enjoying everyday life.

What has the turkey drive been like for you this year?

Nate McMillan: It’s great. This is my second year attending. It’s a beautiful event. I think it’s great, what the Atlanta Hawks, UPS and the Goodr foundation are doing. I have an opportunity to come back and give to the community.

AJ Griffin: First, I’d say it’s cold. No, but really, coming out here and giving back to the community especially early, feels great. I’ve seen a lot of smiles today. It means a lot. It’s more than basketball to be able to come out here and show some love to the community.

Nick Van Exel: It’s nice, man. It’s always good to give back. Atlanta is a great city. I’ve been coming here for about 30 years. It’s very good to give back to the people in this community who come out and support all the sports teams, especially the Hawks. It’s just a blessing, man, to be able to be in a position to help out.