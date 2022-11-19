VR Small is driving social and economic change across the nation

VR Small knows how to turn a vision into reality. As the founder and CEO of the Veteran Women’s Enterprise

Center, she is driving social and economic change across our nation. Committed to living her personal slogan; “Changing the way we see the world and do business,” Small is a motivational speaker, moderator, educator and resolute advocate for long-lasting impactful change.

What are your superpowers?

VR is not just my name, but it represents my top two superpowers, which are vision and resilience: my guiding light, and strength to serve with honor, courage and commitment. I am inspired by the word of God about the importance of vision and believe that it is essential to have a progressive, but clear plan and direction for your life and work.

Vision allows us to dream big, to see the big picture, and particularly during COVID, it kept me focused beyond the here and now, and gave me the capacity to consistently press forward. My resilience is grounded in my faith, which empowers me daily with the knowledge that through God all things are possible and gives me the ability to overcome any situation.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

Don’t just present an outer sense of self-confidence, but strive for a deeper sense of self that will allow you to step out on faith, be a risk-taker, and truly believe in yourself because you truly are wonderfully and fearfully made to be uniquely you.

What is your greatest or proudest achievement?

We believe that the success of the women we serve literally reflects our success, so my greatest and proudest achievement is the ability to celebrate the successes of the entrepreneur women associated with the military that we serve. I’m proud to have the honor and privilege to serve, by using my talents to empower others to turn their dreams into reality. There is no greater joy than the joy of lifting up and inspiring others to excel beyond their imaginations. I truly believe we are blessed to be a blessing, and I strive daily to be the change I want to see.