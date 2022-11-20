Fans enraged AMAs canceled Chris Brown’s Michael Jackson tribute

Chris Brown and music fans are in an uproar after learning that the American Music Awards 2022 have canceled the scheduled Chris Brown tribute to Michael Jackson.

It was 40 years ago in December 1982 when Jackson unleashed the stratospheric album Thriller on the global populace. The album and accompanying videos quickly hijacked the Billboard charts, revolutionized music and dominated pop culture for years after it launched.

Breezy told his 124 million Instagram followers that his scheduled performance to pay homage to MJ was trashed by the AMAs without any explanation and music fans are spitting fire on social media.

“WOULDVE been the AMA performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown. 🤷🏽‍♂️,” CB penned on Instagram

Brown would have begun the 40th-anniversary tribute to the King of Pop with his own intoxicating single “Under the Influence.” Breezzy then would have segued into recreating the magic from a bygone era. Brown was reportedly ready to emulate many of the famous dance sequences from the biggest hits that MJ wrote for Thriller including “Beat It,” “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” “Billie Jean” and the Rod Temperton title track “Thriller.”

Fans are ready to storm the veritable town square with torches to demand answers for this indignity to both CB and MJ.

The fact the Chris Brown was bringing his daughter to the rehearsals and she was probably going to the AMAs to watch her dad perform and now she won't be able, its really breaking my heart 💔 “my daddy works so hard” 😥 pic.twitter.com/1BOu3bKIY7 — ʜᴇʟᴏ (@hwloiza) November 19, 2022

“Why do they act like this man ain’t the new MJ. Give this mutha fucka his flowers already!!!!!,” a fan wrote in the comments section of Breezy’s IG post.

Another person added: “I’m upset , the last time he performed at any awards show was at least 5 years ago. This man has paid his dues , earned our trust back and STILL MANAGES to sell out concerts. How dare they not let him perform. HE IS CARRYING R&B on his back. It’s like he cannot win. His TALENT IS UNMATCHED.NOBODY is touching Chris. Yet , he has to work 3x harder than the AVERAGE to get barely half? Y’all playing on his top & I really don’t like it. I PROMISE THE PERFORMANCES ARE WACK NOWADAYS. Chris would’ve set the stage on fire as we ALL can see. Thank you Chris for not giving up when the music industry tried to write you off! YOU ARE A LEGEND.”