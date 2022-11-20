Jhené Aiko and Big Sean welcome their 1st child (photos)

Singing and rapping duo Jhené Aiko and Big Sean welcomed their first child together.

Aiko, 34, and Sean, 34, shared a photo carousel on their Instagram page where followers can see photos of daughter Nami, Sean, and her extended family in the maternity ward where she eventually welcomed her baby boy to the world, Noah Hasani.

Aiko captioned the photo for her 15 million followers with the following message: “11/08/22Noah Hasani after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came my baby Yoda, my Sani”

Big Sean also posted some of the same photos on his IG page …

Big Sean, Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, a native California who makes Detroit his home also shared a photo of the two in the hospital ward …

… as well as waiting patiently like most anxious fathers …

… and finally holding their precious miracle after he made his entry into the world.

Noah Hasani is Aiko and Sean’s first child together. Aiko already has one daughter, Nami, from her previous relationship.