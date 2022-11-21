Charles Barkley says Blacks ‘are the worst’ at mistreating gay people

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley incited outrage and wrath in the Black community when he called African Americans the most hateful people toward members of the LBGTQ community.

Barkley was speaking to CNN in the aftermath of the horrific mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, by a White man on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2022. According to the news outlet, five people were killed and 25 were injured when the assailant walked in and began spraying the place with bullets.

New: The Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooter is reportedly the grandson of MAGA Republican representative Randy Voepel, who supported the January 6 insurrection and compared it to the Revolutionary War. Source: https://t.co/f5PonSQKVP pic.twitter.com/rLcIf0af7E — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) November 21, 2022

But instead of condemning the alleged shooter, Barkley, the co-host of the Emmy-award-winning “Inside the NBA” on TNT, called Black people the “worst” at mistreating gays.

“One thing that’s always disappointed me: Black people [mis]treat gay people; we are the worst when it comes to [mis]treating gay people,” Barkley told the news station. “It’s always bothered me.”

This elicited a furious backlash on Black Twitter, with one person saying that “White men are shooting up gay clubs and Charles Barkley is tap-dancing on CNN saying Black people are the worst at mistreating the gay community.”

Another Twitter user was incredulous as to how Barkley could possibly equate a White man shooting up a gay nightclub with Blacks being the “worst” at mistreating members of the LBGTQ community.

Another person wondered aloud how Barkley could use an act of White domestic terrorism as an opportunity to condemn the collective character of Black Americans.

Charles Barkley is from a extremely racist small town in Alabama

That was notorious for its sun down towns in the 60s

And white supremacist gangs still exist in his hometown

But he loves to act as if black Americans

Created racism and bigotry

