NBA YoungBoy believes he raps better than Jay-Z

NBA YoungBoy is supremely confident in his lyrical prowess, and he said as much during his online war of words with one of his artists.

The prolific rapper, who now calls himself YoungBoy Never Broke Again, was exchanging insults with signee NoCap over percentages when Never Broke Again claimed that he cannot be out rapped by Jay-Z.

“Jay-Z can’t out-rap me, boy,” YoungBoy penned before going back at NoCap.

NoCap then put his label boss YoungBoy on blast. “I carried dis s— when u was gone,” said NoCap. “I stop f—–g’ with n—-s who would’ve did whatever to see me win to stay loyal to yo hatin’ a– and let me kno what I owe u, I don’t recall u givin s—.”

YoungBoy fired back at NoCap, saying, “I pay attention to all the slick a– s— you be doing and saying you a bitch ass n—- what I call a real rapper. We don’t do music ’cause I don’t fwy stop speaking on me to these people you my daddy artist. You a f—ing worker b—- you ain’t my brother f— you pay me.”

NBA YoungBoy responds to NoCap pic.twitter.com/isDTPFu0DF — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 18, 2022

For his part, YoungBoy did eclipse Jay-Z for rappers with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200 with 25 entries to Hov’s 23, Billboard magazine reports.

But YoungBoy doesn’t even come close to No. 1 Billboard hits. Hov has 14 chart-toppers on the Billboard 200 to YoungBoy’s three.

To his credit, YoungBoy seems to possess the infatigueable work ethic to get much closer to Jay with No. 1 hits, however. The Baton Rouge renegade rapper released five projects in 2022, including 3800 Degrees, Colors, The Last Slimeto, and his joint album with DaBaby, Better Than You.