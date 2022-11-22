5 reasons Kanye West seems diva thirsty to fans

Some say that Ye West continues to deal with mental health issues, which is what’s behind his rants and outlandish comments during the past few months.

There are also some people that think he’s just trying to get attention, which seems to be working since he’s always in the headlines for something. At times it can come off as “diva thirsty,” and here are some of the reasons why we think so.

Running for president announcement

In most recent news, West confirmed that he’d be running for president again in 2024. In a video posted by X17Online, the rapper said “We’re moving toward the future.” West ran for president in the 2020 election, and received around 60,000 votes. This time around, it will be hard to imagine that many people voting for him.

He has returned to Twitter

In October, West was locked out of his Twitter account after posting antisemitic remarks. When Elon Musk took over the app, he gave West his account back, which may have not been the best idea because he went back to tweeting controversial remarks. West then took a two-week break and came back with these tweets.

Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

Shalom : ) — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

“They can’t control me”

West has a popular song titled “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” and lived up to the claim in a recent rant where a reporter said that people were trying to suppress the rapper. “They can’t control me,” West said. “They can control Shaq and Charles Barkley, they can control LeBron James, they can control Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Ain’t no name I won’t say, it’s up.”

He’s prolonging his divorce

According to “TMZ,” West recently skipped his scheduled deposition with Kim Kardashian, and continues to be uncooperative throughout the process. Just a reminder, Kardashian filed for divorce almost two years ago, but there are ongoing issues of custody and division of assets.

He’s trying to seek revenge against his recent partnerships

Balenciaga, Gap, and Adidas ended their partnerships with the rapper after his antisemitic comments, and it appears the rapper is looking to sell the merchandise on his own at a cheaper price. In the same video posted by X17Online, West showed a large number of hoodies from the three brands, and said he was going to sell them for $20.