Chef shares tips for giving Thanksgiving recipes a healthy twist

Thanksgiving is two days away, and families have started gathering and preparing for the year’s largest feast. The food on Thanksgiving Day is a staple in how the holiday is celebrated, and essential to many families that it is cooked the right way. Professional chefs have seen a rise in orders for the holiday, opening their calendars for many to book a pan of their favorite dish for a seamless day.

Families have been opting out of cooking an entire turkey on Thanksgiving for turkey wings, saving them time and money. Chefs like Arabia Asberry, owner of Notcha Mama’s Kitchen, shared that the new generation of cookers likes to bend the rules and eat healthier food options.

How will Thanksgiving be different this year?

Our generation is more awakened. We are not the pork chop and chitterling generation. Now that we are more conscious of our health, we may fry mushrooms or substitute rice for cauliflower rice. It’s all in how you season and cook the food. We are making our recipes now, and people love colorful, flavorful food, especially on Thanksgiving.

What are some unique dishes that you will be making this Thanksgiving?

I’ll be making a Louisiana dressing with Cajun flavors. It will have crayfish tails, lump crab and jumbo shrimp. I’m also going to pair this with Cornish hen, turkey wings and greens. You can’t forget the five-cheese mac and cheese. I also want to try stuffed bell peppers with cauliflower rice, onions and cheese. You can buy yellow, green or red peppers and bake them with the filling inside. It [is] healthy, tasty and something everyone can enjoy.