Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia ‘terrified’ by gun-obsessed stalker

Natalia Bryant, the eldest surviving daughter of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, is seeking legal protection from an alleged stalker who has an obsession with guns.

Bryant has requested a restraining order in a Los Angeles County court against 32-year-old Dwayne Kemp who is allegedly terrorizing her by trying to track her down by any means at his disposal.

According to the court documents obtained by “TMZ,” Bryant took out the order because Kemp allegedly believes they are lovers and she lives in constant fear because he wants to know where she lives, where she works, and where she takes classes.

According to the entertainment publication, Kemp allegedly showed up at her sorority house at the University of Southern California. He also showed up outside of one of her classes and roamed the hall from while she was inside listening to her professor.

The fear factor is amplified for Bryant and the Los Angeles Police Department because Kemp is reportedly in the process of trying to acquire an AR-15 assault rifle and a fully automatic Glock handgun.

Bryant explained to the court, which has yet to rule on her petition, that Kemp somehow acquired her cell phone number and texted her the following delusional message:

“Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him … ‘Kobe.'” Bryant said Kemp wants to have “a Kobe-like child together” with her.