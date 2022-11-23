Mass shooter at Virginia Walmart was an employee

On Nov. 22, an employee at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, shot and killed six people and injured four others.

Officers were called to the scene just before 10:15 p.m. after the gunman, who has not yet been named, opened fire in the supermarket. The gunman later turned the gun on himself and died of a self-inflicted wound.

Police searched the gunman’s home and said there is no reason to believe that there is a threat to the community, and a clear motive has not yet been identified.

On Nov. 23, President Joe Biden issued a statement regarding the shooting, saying that this is “yet another horrific and senseless act of violence” that happened on Thanksgiving eve.

“There are now even more tables that will have empty seats this Thanksgiving,” Biden said. “There are now more families who know the worst kind of loss and pain imaginable.”

Former President Barack Obama called for action on Twitter regarding gun control.

“We can and must do more to reduce gun violence in America,” Obama tweeted.

Less than two weeks ago, three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed by another student on campus.