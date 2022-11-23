Netflix to release film of Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench’s Thanksgiving story

Many will remember the Thanksgiving story of Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench that went viral and warmed hearts back in 2016. Just in time for the upcoming holiday, Netflix has announced it will be bringing the full story to life and fans are excited to watch it unfold.

For those not familiar, back in 2016, Dench texted one of her grandson’s phones inviting him over for Thanksgiving dinner but to her surprise, she quickly found out she was in contact with Jamal Hinton. Her grandson had recently changed his number, caused Hinton to receive the messages instead.

Now although these two people have no family history, since that time they have made it a tradition to celebrate Thanksgiving together every year. In a world of hate and division, it is refreshing to witness a positive story of people who don’t know each other personally opening their hearts and their homes to each other.

After losing her husband to complications from COVID-19 in April 2020, it was difficult for Dench to process the loss, but even then, she could look forward to their newfound Thanksgiving tradition. According to CNN, the two were able to still come together, share jokes, and share memories of her husband Lonnie.

In a 2018 video, Dench said, “Family is more than blood. It’s the people you want to be with and you just feel good with.”

Who would have ever thought that a text message sent to the wrong person would turn into a heartwarming Thanksgiving story for everyone to enjoy?

Hinton has officially announced that they have partnered with Netflix and the story will be hitting the big screen. He also thanked everyone who has supported their journey leading up to this point, and also let fans know that “year seven” is in the works.