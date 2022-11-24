Herschel Walker is focused on the wrong thing ahead of runoff election

Republican senatorial candidiate slipped up and said the wrong word
Herschel Walker is focused on the wrong thing ahead of runoff election
Herschel Walker (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Mary A Lupo)

Herschel Walker will probably tell you everything he says isn’t a mistake, until what he said on the night of Nov. 22 about the election.

While discussing the undecided Senate race with Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham on Fox News, Walker got his words mixed up and ended up saying something provocative.


“This election is about more than Herschel Walker,” Walker said. “This erection is about the people.” Walker meant to say “election,” but mispronounced the word.

Cruz or Graham didn’t catch Walker’s error, but social media did, and they had a blast with it.


Walker is in a close race against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, as they head to a runoff election for the Senate on Dec. 6.

